Jesse Gomez Jr., 79, Gering

Jesse Gomez Jr., 79, of Gering, died Monday, January 23, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Fr. Mike McDonald as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m., Friday, January 27, at Christ the King. A Rosary will begin at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Jesse was born November 11, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas to Jesus and Nellie (Larick) Gomez.

Jesse loved the outdoors and worked farming and cattle, cement work and later building homes for Kenny Dean Construction. He took immense pride in his jobs and had a strong work ethic to do and give 100% in all his endeavors.

Jesse enjoyed working with his hands and for years he did wood working, creating many one-of-a-kind picture frames to hold photos of his precious family. He also got involved in leather work, always creating unique items for family members. His last venture of bead work became his passion, creating key chains with a cross in the middle that represented his faith and love in God. Jesse loved giving and would specialize his keychains with the person’s favorite colors. He made and gave over 500 keychains. Jesse always kept a stock on him as he was out and about. He loved to give and bless people he came into contact with daily.

Yardwork and gardening were also a hallmark of what he loved doing. He would turn on his music and could spend all day in his yard. It gave him so much happiness.

Above all of Jesse’s hobbies, was the great love he had for his family. His grandchildren and great grandchildren gave him so much joy in his life. The day before his death he was asked, “What will you do in heaven?” He said, “Be praying for everybody.” He will forever be our angel and guiding light.

Survivors include his daughter, Rosalie (Mead) Kelsey of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Daryl (Rachel) Bailey of Cheyenne, Antonio (Jenny) Gomez of Delta, CO, Valerie (AJ) Ramos of Carrollton, TX, Nicholas Gomez of Carrollton, TX, Amber Gomez of Scottsbluff, Christopher (Mayra) Gomez of Scottsbluff, Rebecca Gomez of Scottsbluff; honorary grandchildren, Alexander Fuentes and Joseph Libert; great grandchildren, Ayana Bailey, Serena Ventura, Lillian Eskam, Martee Gomez, Logan Gomez, Aden Ramos Alton Ramos, Angelique Gomez, Natalia Gomez, Nicholas Gomez Jr., Giovanni Gomez, Alexander Gomez, Benjamin Gomez, Anisea Gomez, Aaliyah Hernandez, Ava Hernandez and Sophia Gomez; brother, Joe (Mary) Gomez of Gering; sisters, Rosemary (Victor) Hernandez of Mitchell and Della (Julian) Palomo of Aurora, CO; former daughters-in-law, Elizabeth Gomez and Nicole Libert; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Jesse in death were his wife, Delfina Gomez; son, Martin Gomez; infant son, Jesse Gomez III; and his parents, Jesus and Nellie Gomez.