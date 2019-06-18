Jesse (Jesus) Medina, 59, Mitchell

Jesse (Jesus) Medina, 59 of Mitchell, NE passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home after a hard fought battle with pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare disease of the heart and lungs. Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, June 20 at First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Visitation will be at Bridgman Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 19th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 6:00 pm. Online condolences may be made by viewing Jesse’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Memorials in Jesse’s honor can be made in care of the church or the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Association. The family would like to thank the Mitchell paramedics and the staff at the RWMC and University Health Care in Aurora, CO.

Jesse was born on May 13, 1960 in Scottsbluff, NE to Gerardo and Guadalupe Hererra Medina.

Jesse was a graduate of Mitchell High School in 1979. He worked as a copier technician. His hobbies included carpentry, photography, rebuilding old cars, antiques and repurposing, and travel.

Jesse married Katharine Ekelin on September 1, 2011 in Scottsbluff, NE. They made their home in Mitchell, NE.

Jesse had a life-long love affair with cars and speed. Jess took old cars and made them purr. He loved to use his hands and his mind. His creative eye is seen in his photography; he found beauty in everything. Jesse took pride in his work, had a keen sense of humor, and loved spending time with family and friends. Jesse favorite time of the year was Christmas which he loved to celebrate year around,

He is survived by his wife Katharine Medina; father Gerardo Medina; brothers and sisters Gloria Best (Bill) of Lincoln, NE, Sylvia Sims (Tad) of Chiefland, FL, Emilio Medina of St. Louis, MO, Lucy Medina of San Antonio, TX, Lupe Buckingham (Tod) of Omaha, NE, Toni Medina of Los Angeles, CA, Yolanda Medina of Mitchell, NE, Danny Medina (Jody) of Woodbridge, VA, Patty Marchitello (Brian) of Cibolo, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother Luis and his mother, Guadalupe.