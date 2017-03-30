Jesse Moises Buhr, 37, Scottsbluff

Jesse Moises Buhr, 37 of Scottsbluff, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. at The Rock Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor David Henderson presiding. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. There will be no visitation and the casket will be closed. A memorial has been established for Jesse’s son. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Jesse was born July 12, 1979 in Scottsbluff to Ernie Buhr and Rosemary Laborico. Jesse graduated from Minatare High School in 1997. He was employed at Regional West Medical Center as a dispatch for AirLink. He had a love for music and a creative mind. Jesse took pride most in being a father to his son, Draven.

Survivors include his son, Draven Buhr; parents, Ernie (Judy) Buhr and Rosemary (Fred) McClure; sister, Melissa Buhr; and nephew, Logan Buhr all of Scottsbluff.

Preceding Jesse in death were his grandparents, Harold and Socorro Buhr and Rosa Bouws.

A loving father, son, brother and friend, he will be sadly missed.