Jessie Lee Mitchell, 89, Oshkosh

Jessie Lee Mitchell, 89, of Oshkosh passed away Saturday afternoon, October 20, 2018 at the Regional West Garden County Hospital in Oshkosh.

Memorial Services are being planned for later this year. Burial will be held at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell following services.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Mitchell family.

Memorials in Jessie’s name can be made to the Garden County Fraternal Order of the Eagles #4283 or the Oshkosh Senior Center.

Jessie Lee was born on March 19, 1929 on the family farm near Oshkosh to Roy Franklin and Georgia Frances (Shindle) Shaw. She grew up on the farm and attended Penn School and graduated from Garden County High School in 1947.

She was united in marriage on June 30, 1948 to Thomas Mitchell in Oshkosh. They made their home in Oshkosh. They were joined by daughters, Joyce in 1949, Janet in 1952, and Tammera in 1962. Jessie worked at many places including Don’s Jack and Jill, Midwec, and Campbell Drug for many years.

Later in life she spent many afternoons at the Senior Center attending the coffee bar and evenings at the Eagles. She loved playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, and socializing with anyone that came in to talk. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great-great-grandchildren.

Jessie is survived by her daughters, Janet and husband, Tommy Hutson of Gainesville, TX and Tammy and husband, Kit Krause of Big Springs, NE; siblings, Lucille Bays of Farmington, NM, Doris Terwilliger of Aztec, NM, and Phyllis Wolfe of Allerton, IA; grandchildren, Jody Jensen, Kelly Hutson, Jeffery Hutson, Matthew Hutson, Ashley Sekora, Kyle Krause and Katie Krause; 6 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and 3 great-great grandchildren; caregivers, Jody Roberson, Deb Sandall, Lana Ulrich, and many other past caregivers. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas in 1990, daughter, Joyce in 2016, grandson, James in 2014, 3 brothers-in-law and 5 of Thomas’ siblings.