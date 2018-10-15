Jim Goss, 72, Bayard

Jim Goss, 72 of Bayard, Nebraska passed away October 9th at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home due to complications from Parkinson’s.

Memorial services will be held Monday, October 22nd at 1:30 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, Ne. Alan Foutz will be officiating. Inurnment will be at the Bayard Cemetery with military honors. Donations can be made in his name to the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Jim was born July 13th 1946, in Scottsbluff to Victor Goss and Betty Goss-Kraus. Jim attended elementary school in Minatare at the Highway 26 School and high school in Bayard. He also completed 3 years of college in Curtis Ne. at UNSTA and after college he joined the Army.

He was married for 46 years to Jo Goss and they farmed in the Bayard area for several years. Jim farmed for 15 years and worked for B&B Sales in Sidney for 20 plus years.

Jim was a member of the Morrill County Fair board for several years, he enjoyed tractor pulling and hunting in his spare time. He loved spending time with his granddaughter Madi whenever he could.

He is survived by his brother Richard Goss and sister in law Laurie Goss of Scottsbluff, brother Steve Goss of Torrington Wy., Ex Wife Jo Goss of Crawford Ne, and daughter Kim Foutz, son in law Greg Foutz and granddaughter Madi Foutz of Brighton Co.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Vic Goss and Betty Goss-Kraus.