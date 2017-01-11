Jo Ann Hauck, 81, Henry

Jo Ann Hauck, 81, of Henry, NE, died Monday, January 9, 2016 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Stephen Deaver as Celebrant. A Rosary will be recited on Friday at 7pm at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Jo Ann’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Jo Ann was born June 18, 1935 in Ansley, NE to Anton and Irene (Royal) Bubak. She received her education in Ansley. She married Keith Hauck on May 14, 1955. She was a member and was active in many service organizations and she loved her family very much.

Jo Ann is survived by her daughter Keitha (Dennis) Green of Henry, NE; sons Kenneth (Linda) Hauck of Gering, Ronald (Carol) Hauck of Gering, and Gene (Missy) Hauck of Scottsbluff; brother Arthur (Dodie) Bubak of FL; sisters Peg Paben of Omaha and Pati Dady of Ansley; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Her parents, husband Keith, sister Paula Corbin and daughter in law Sharon Hauck preceded her in death.