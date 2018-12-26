Jo Anne Brennan, 90, Ft. Pierce, Florida

Jo Anne Brennan, age 90, a resident at the Lynnmoore in Ft. Pierce, FL, died in her sleep Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

A memorial mass will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 28, 2018 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Vince Parsons as Celebrant.

Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.

A previous service was held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Ft. Pierce on Monday, December 3, 2018. Memorials are suggested to Western Nebraska Community College building fund or to St. Agnes School.