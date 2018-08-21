Joan Ardene McVay, 85, Gering

Joan Ardene McVay, 85, of Gering, passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018 at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 9am on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church in Gering, NE with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. Interment will follow at Fr. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE at 2pm CST. There is no viewing scheduled. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Joan’s honor be made in care of the Alzheimer’s Association or Western Nebraska College of Nursing in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by viewing Joan’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joan was born June 15, 1933 in Salt Lake City, UT to Ellis and Beatrice (Anderson) Wilcox. She attended school and graduated in 1951. She participated in Girl Scouts and was selected for Girls State Camp. After graduating from the University of Utah in Nursing where she was a member of Phi Kapa Phi in 1955, she worked at the County Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT and then hospitals in California where she met and married Robert McVay. She taught at Fullerton College in Los Angeles, CA and then at UCLA where she received her Master’s Degree in Nursing in 1961. She represented Nursing for the Governor Brown and the State of California and developed a National Program for Nursing. She also received her Master’s Degree in Art of Health Care Administration from Central Michigan University in 1986 and Doctorate Higher Education Degree from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, FL in 1998.

They moved to Robert’s home state of Nebraska where she taught at Western Nebraska University College of Nursing and worked at Western Nebraska General Hospital.

She is one of only five people to be elected to Nebraska Nursing Hall of Fame. She was voted Nebraska Nurses Association 2016 Favorite Nurse of the year for her district; Panhandle and Professional Women’s 1999 Woman of the year; and received the University of Nebraska Medical Center 2014 Honorary Alumnus Award.

Joan worked at the Gering United Methodist Church soup kitchen for many years. She wrote numerous proposals to establish free clinics for poor or disadvantaged people. She organized many fund raising efforts for the Alzheimer’s Association. She also authored a book “The Clinical Nurse Specialist” which helped her to establish clinical nursing specialty. She was a member of the Gering Methodist Church, American Nurse Association, Sigma Theta Tau, and the American Legion Auxiliary for over 20 years.

Joan is survived by her brother Paul (Emily) Wilcox; niece Paula Allen; great niece Emily Allen; and great nephew Greg Allen all of Albuquerque, NM.

Her parents and husband preceded her in death.