Joan M. Phillips, 87, Lisco

Joan M. Phillips, 87, of Lisco, was granted angel wings on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering. A Rosary will be recited at 10 AM on Monday, June 24, 2019 with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 AM. Both will be held at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Lisco with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Burial will be in the Lisco Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a Catholic Church of the donor’s choice. If you are unable to attend the service, please join the family at the Riverside Lodge following the committal. Bridgeport Memorial Chapel (www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Joan was born May 1, 1932 at Alliance, Nebraska to Paul and Vera (Kloch) Freimuth. She attended St. Agnes Academy in Alliance, graduating from Bridgeport High School in 1950. She attended Loretto Heights College in Denver and worked at the Box Butte County Clerk’s Office.

Joan was united in marriage to Bill Phillips on December 1, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dalton. The couple lived north of Lisco until moving into Lisco in July of 1995. Bill passed away on September 10, 2003.

Joan was a member of St. Gall’s Catholic Church and Altar Society. She enjoyed spending time with her family, following the grandchildren’s activities, playing bridge, flowers, and gardening.

Joan is survived by her son Patrick Phillips of Denver, CO; son and daughter-in-law Mike and Sue Phillips of Lisco; grandchildren Brian O’Gorman and Jared and Jace Phillips; brother Richard Freimuth (Donna Brehm) of Scottsbluff; sisters-in-law Joan K. Phillips of Bridgeport and Patty Rice of Scottsbluff; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Leonard Freimuth, brothers-in-law Gary Phillips and John Rice, and her canine companion Buffy.