JoAnn Amelia Beery, 74, Scottsbluff

JoAnn Amelia Beery, 74, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away surrounded by her loved ones, at her home on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 9, 2018 at 2pm at the Dugan Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, NE with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dugankramer.com.

She was born on August 13, 1943 at Douglas County Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska to Lawrence and Frances (Fields) Shively. JoAnn received her early education at the Nebraska School for the Deaf. On November 01, 1969 she married the love of her life, Ted Beery, at York, Nebraska. Together, they made their home in Omaha and then in Scottsbluff. JoAnn grew up raising horses and had a love for all animals. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her hobbies included fishing, camping, and photography.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ted Beery; sons John (Melody) Bloemer of Minatare, Calvin Olds of Omaha, and Willie; daughters Traci, Terry, and Tammy; sister Micky Robertson; and her 15 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren, and numerous other family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Frances Shively and her sister Shirely Barry.