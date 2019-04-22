JoAnn Relka, 84, Scottsbluff

JoAnn Relka, 84, of Scottsbluff, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Her memorial service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at The Rock Church with Pastor Tyson Lambertson officiating. Interment of the ashes will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in JoAnn’s honor may be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing her memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

JoAnn was born April 23, 1934 in Bridgeport, Ne to Ora Lee and Sarah Alice (Brubaker) Russell. She married the love of her life, Ted Relka in 1972 and was a cosmetologist for 42 years and worked the last 17 years at the Residency.

JoAnn is survived by her children Roy, Bobby and Rhonda; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband Ted, a brother and a sister preceded her in death.