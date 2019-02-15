Joanna “Jodie” May Wallace, 77, Scottsbluff

Joanna “Jodie” May Wallace, 77, of Scottsbluff, passed away Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehab. Her funeral service will be held at 10am on Monday, Feb 18, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Steve Schwartzkopf officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home from 3-6pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Jodie’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Jodie’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Jodie was born May 1, 1941 in Tecumseh, OK to William and Gertrude (Kindel) Cox. Her father was a minister and passed away when Jodie was very young. Her family moved in with their aunt Jessie Kindel. After school, she moved to Colorado Springs, Co where she worked at Snow Water Inn Resort where she met Wally Wallace. They were married in Jan of 1960. To this union 3 kids were born. They lived in Colorado Springs where she worked at grocery stores as a checker, and he worked as a stock boy and worked his way up to management. They lived in Colorado Springs from 1959 to 1974 until Wally took a job with a food broker and they moved to Scottsbluff in 1974.

They opened the 3 Express Mart Convenience Stores and ran them for 28 years until retirement. Jodie was very adventures, and to that result they loved going on cruises; 23 to be exact, and they cherished every one of them together. On their 50th wedding anniversary, they took their family on a cruise.

Jodie is survived by her loving husband Wally; children Willie Wallace, Mike (Kay) Wallace and Kim (Clay) Bullock; grandchildren Elizabeth Schnell, Teague and Taylor Wallace, Morgan Wallace and Carson Wallace; sisters Jessie Lee Pavlica and Vivian Ruth Damratowski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her parents and aunt Jesse Kindel preceded her in death.