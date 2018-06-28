Joe D. Judd, 81, Mitchell

Joe D Judd, 81 of Mitchell, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at his home with his family by his side.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Broken Spoke in Minatare with a lunch following the service. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to St. Jude’s. Friends may visit Joe’s Tribute wall and leave condolences and stories for his family at www.geringchapel.com.

He was born February 10, 1937 to Alfonso and Eva Judd. Music was his life. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and getting his whole family together for many good times over the years.

He fought a long hard battle with cancer and his music kept him going until the end.

He is survived by his ex wife and mother of his children Alma Judd; four children, Ronnie Judd, Lonnie Judd, Lisa Pedersen and Chatty Benavides; 18 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; brothers Roy and Ernie Judd and fiancé Sharon Nuss.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

He was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.