Joe Kerns, 96, Mitchell

Joe Kerns, 96, of Mitchell, died Saturday, July 15, 2017 at his home. His funeral service will be 2pm, Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time.

Joe was born in Bedford, IA to Fred and Lizzie (Brown) Kerns along with his identical twin brother Jake. In 1927 he moved to NE with his mother and brothers after his father’s death. The lived north of Henry, NE where he attended school.

In 1942 he enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Ft. Carson in Colorado Springs, CO serving with the military police until 1945. After his discharge, he returned to Henry to farm with his twin brother Jake.

In 1946 he met Joan Starks, they were married on Feb 15th, 1947 in Cheyenne, WY. They celebrated 70 years of marriage this Feb 15th. They resided in Torrington, WY where he drove a fuel truck for Mobil and also worked at Farrs Bean Co. In 1951 they moved to a farm north of Henry where they started and ran a Grade A Dairy for nearly 20 years. In 1974 they sold the dairy and moved to a small farm east of Morrill, later selling that and moving into Mitchell then becoming snowbirds traveling each winter to Arizona for nearly 20 years.

Joe enjoyed camping and fishing, collecting toy tractors and cars; a hobby he enjoyed with his brother Jake. He had them proudly displayed and made sure anyone who came to visit saw his collection. He enjoyed traveling the United States and seeing the country with his wife. During their winters in Arizona, they sold jewelry and crafts they had made; a hobby he enjoyed with his brother Ray. He was always there to help anyone with anything. If there was work to be done, he wanted to be a part of it, and always had his gloves in his pocket ready to go.

Even though he was blind, he loving cared for his wife until he became ill.

Joe is survived by his wife Joan of 70 years; daughters Peggy Cattin of Holiday, MO, Sandra (Lloyd) Heine of Gering, NE, and Betty Walsh of Mitchell, NE; 9 grandchildren John (Celeste) Cattin, James (Norma) Cattin, Jordan (Nicole) Cattin, Debra (Alan) Mason, Shelly Bowlin, Jennifer (Kevin) Heimbouch, Tonia (Eric) Paben, Aaron (Courtney) Walsh and Beau (Ashley) Walsh; 23 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; aunt Sarah Nelson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His parents, brothers Ray and Jake, sons in law Paul Walsh and Henri Cattin, and numerous other family members preceded him in death.