Joe M. Martinez, 96, formerly of Morrill, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Gering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering.

Joe was born November 17, 1922 in Uhland, Texas to Manuel and Virginia (Munoz) Martinez. He was raised by his mother and Esteban Castillo after his father died.

He married Angelita Narvais in Lockhart, Texas on February 28, 1941. This union raised seven children: John, Evaristo, Socorro, Jesusita, Georgia, Cynthia and Dora, along with Mahogany Palmer who they adopted and raised. They made their home in Morrill for 69 years.

Joe successfully owned and operated his own contracting business for over 50 years. He was a devout Catholic and member, caretaker of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Morrill. He enjoyed gardening, carpentry, playing cards and watching and listening to the Colorado Rockies. Joe had a very close, special bond with his great grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, John Martinez of Aurora, CO, Evaristo (Rose) Martinez of Thornton, CO, Jesusita “Susie” (Rich) Hernandez of Gering, Georgia Heimbouch (special friend David Blanco) of Scottsbluff, Cynthia Ramirez of Scottsbluff and Dora (Barry) Hatch of Baytown, TX; son in law, Amando Ybarra of Gering; 25 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; along with extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Angelita in 2018; daughter, Socorro Ybarra; grandson, Aaron Ybarra; daughter in law, Sandy Martinez; and son in law, Harvey Heimbouch.