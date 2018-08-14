JoEllen “Joey” A. Benavidez, 47, Scottsbluff

JoEllen “Joey” A Benavidez, 47, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018 in Rapid City, South Dakota after taking her final ride to Sturgis, SD with her friends. A rosary will be held on Friday, August 16, 2018 at 7pm at the Dugan Kramer Funeral Home.

The funeral mass will be on Saturday, August 17, 2018 at the St. Agnes Catholic Church at 10am with Father Mike Wetovick officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, escorted by all motorcycle enthusiasts; all riders welcome. In leiu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital or an organization of your choice. Condolences for the family can be left on www.dugankramer.com.

Joey was born on April 26, 1971 to Tom and Charlene (Walton) Braddock in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1989. In July of 1994, she married the love of her life, David Benavidez, and together they made Scottsbluff their home.

Joey was a hard worker and worked for BNSF for 27 years as a Machine Operator. She was the local Chairwomen of Lodge 961, and Executive Board Secretary for Burlington System Division. Joey will be remembered for her passion for motorcycles. She loved to spend her time riding motorcycles, attending Sturgis and Bike Rallies. When she wasn’t riding her motorcycle, she was helping others. She helped anyone in need; all the way to the end of her life. She also loved to entertain and cook for her family, and being with her husband and their dogs: Ruby and Sofie.

She will be missed by her husband David Benavidez; parents Tom and Charlene; sisters Amy (Brian) Fenimore of Cheyenne, WY, Cheryl (Tom) Watson, of Bozeman, MT, Kerrie (Grady) Thomas of Severn, MD; nephews Eric (Janell) Watson, Zachary Fenimore, Kasey Watson; nieces Jordyn Fenimore, Kaylene and Kortney Thomas; brother-in-laws Albert (Diane) Benavidez, Gilbert Benavidez Jr., Adam Benavidez; sister-in-laws Alice Benavidz, Margaret Benavidez, Dale Benavidez; and many other family and friends.

Joey was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; aunt Betty (Warren) Moore; uncle Bill Braddock; nephew Kelly Fenimore; cousin Scott Moore; mother-in-law Rita Martinez; and cherished friends Harvey and Ilene Herman.