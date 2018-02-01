John A. Pahlow, 88, Alliance

John A. Pahlow, 88, of Alliance, died Friday, January 26, 2018 at Skyview in Bridgeport. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with John’s wishes. Memorials may be made to the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

John was born June 1, 1929 in Alliance to John and Catherine (Lewis) Pahlow.

John enlisted in the United States Army on April 24, 1951 and was honorably discharged on March 21, 1953.

He married Patricia Curry on June 3, 1956 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alliance.

John worked as a carpenter in Nebraska and California throughout the years.

Survivors include his loving wife, Pat; sons, Tim (Wendy) and Scott (Cindy); six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister in law, Donna (Burley) Bearden; brother in law, Bruce (Jill) Blume; along with many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents.