John Darrel Twombly, 83, Scottsbluff

John Darrel Twombly, age 83 of Scottsbluff, NE went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Community Hospital in McCook, Nebraska.

We will celebrate Darrel’s life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at High Butte Cemetery near McGrew, NE. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 pm at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Chuck Wagon Church in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Darrel was born June 14, 1935, the son of John & Marie (Fisher) Twombly at the family farm near Chimney Rock. Darrel attended grade school and high school in McGrew, NE. He played 6 man football for McGrew. They were known as the Iron 6.

Darrel married Alice Watson on June 20, 1954 at the Assembly of God Church in Bayard, NE. Their wedding was the first ceremony performed in the newly built sanctuary. Darrel worked as a dairy foreman for the University of Nebraska Extension Farm north of Scottsbluff. When they moved that operation to the Lincoln, NE area, Darrel decided to start his own dairy farm right below Castle Rock southwest of McGrew on property that had been homesteaded by his Great-grandfather. This property has now been in his family for 5 generations. After Darrel’s first wife passed in 1986, Darrel married Pat Hottell and they continued to live in the Scottsbluff area.

Darrel loved helping his kids compete in rodeo competitions and cattle shows. And spent many years hauling us to those events.

After retirement Darrel’s goal was to help as many people as he could. He spent his days driving people to get groceries or to appointments. Darrel attended the Chuck Wagon Church in Scottsbluff and cared deeply for the people in that church. Darrel never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. He loved people. He also loved spending time with his family and his grand and great-grandkids.

If we could use one word to describe our Dad it would be Faithful. He was faithful to his family, his church, and especially to his God. He will be missed.

Darrel is survived by his wife Pat Twombly of Yakima, WA; his daughter Debbie (Bob) Schmick of McCook, NE and three sons Tim (Kim) Twombly of Scottsbluff, Dan (Ann) Twombly of Bayard and Jeff (Victoria) Twombly of Cheyenne, WY. A step-daughter Julie Hottell Griffin of Yakima, WA and step-son Dennis Hottell of Spokeane, WA; 19 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Alice (Watson) Twombly, his parents John and Marie Twombly, his sister Louise White and a granddaughter Kassandra Lynne Twombly.