John E. Shortall, Sr., 67, Bayard

John E. Shortall Sr., 67, of Bayard and formerly of St. Michaels, Maryland and Still Pond, Maryland, died suddenly Friday, April 14, 2017 at his home in Bayard. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard with Reverend Fr. Daniel Payne officiating. Interment will follow at the Bayard Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. A Trisagion Service will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

John was born April 8, 1950 in St. Michaels, Maryland to William J. and Margaret (Page) Stortall. He attended schools in St. Michaels graduating in 1968. John held various jobs following high school including being a waterman, farming and also owning his own excavation business in Maryland before working for David A. Bramble Inc. as a heavy equipment operator for 20+ years.

John married Bebe Gallas on May 28th, 1983 in Royal Oak, Maryland.

John and Bebe moved to western Nebraska following his retirement. They purchased a ranch south of McGrew where they owned and operated a beef processing and butchering shop. John and Bebe had just recently opened a dog grooming business, Town and Country Dog Grooming, in Bayard.

John was an avid horseman and dog lover and also enjoyed supporting his wife’s passion of showing horses. He loved camping, four-wheeling, and adventurous vacationing. John and Bebe had been vacationing in Cancun just days before his passing. He also loved to cook and share his favorite Maryland seafood dishes with his Nebraska friends.

John loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was a kid at heart, never missing an opportunity to do anything fast, fun and crazy.

Survivors include his wife, Bebe Shortall of Bayard; two sons, John (Tami) Shortall Jr. of Bayard and Chad (Nancy) Shortall of Lakeside, CA; four granddaughters; siblings, Mary Ethel (Rick) Pickney of Houston, DE and Billy (Leeann) Shortall of St. Michaels, MD; sister in law, Elaine Gallas of Bayard; brother in law, Jim Gallas of Centreville, VA; father in law, Jimmy Gallas of Bayard; several “daughters he never had” (they know who they are); beloved border collie, CJ; beloved dachshund, Annie Oakley; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and wonderful friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robby Shortall; and mother in law, Barbara Gallas.