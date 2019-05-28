John “Frank” Franklin Johannsen, 92, Gering

Mr. John “Frank” Franklin Johannsen passed away at age 92 on December 9, 2018 at Heritage Estates, Gering, Nebraska, of natural causes. Born on June 19, 1926, in Bayard, Nebraska, to Charlie and Hazel Ilgenfritz Johannsen, Frank was the beloved husband of the late Twila “Tootie” Wood Johannsen. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Schwindt. Frank is survived by his children Dallas (Judy), Bruce, and Peggy (Laura) Johannsen; brother and sister in law, Charles & Ellen Johannsen of Scottsbluff; brother-in-law Gordon Wood of Bridgeport; grandchildren, Chad Johannsen, Brian Gregg, and William Johannsen; great-grandchild, Abigail Gregg; and nieces, Jodene Schwidt, Margie Abelbeck, Colleen Kadavy, & Collette Schwindt of Lincoln; Susan Johannsen Hooper of Council Bluffs, IA; Sherri Johannsen Cargile of Mitchell, and Sandra Johannsen Bowker of Bayard.

Named for his uncle John who was killed in action in World War I, Johannsen attended elementary school in Angora and high school in Bayard. He had to quit school before graduation when he was struck with polio as a teenager. After being hospitalized in Omaha, he was able to recover and his Class of ’45 welcomed him at their reunions. Frank and Tootie were married in 1947 and after a couple of years moved permanently to the family farm in the “Goodstreak” area north of Bayard.

A lifelong dryland wheat farmer, Frank’s public service activities ranged from the community to the county, state, nation and world. A progressive farmer, his wheat operations served as a demonstration site for new techniques for dryland farming developed by the University of Nebraska and other entities. Frank completed multiple terms on the Morrill County Extension Board and served as Vice-president and President. He later served on the Nebraska Cooperative Extension Advisory Council and was a member of several Screening Committees for the LEAD (Leadership-EducationAction-Development) Program.

Frank helped found the Nebraska Wheat Growers Association and his subsequent service on committees and served as State President in 1975 and 1976. He represented the Association on the Agricultural Council of Nebraska serving as President in 1981-82. He became active in the National Association of Wheat Growers serving as Secretary-Treasurer, Vice-President and President in 1989. While serving as president, he made a number of trips around the United States and abroad for wheat market development, including one trip around the world. He also served on the Board of Directors for U. S. Wheat Associates, a market development group.

Frank’s local involvement as a member of the Morrill County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service Committee led to serving six years as State Director of the Nebraska Association of Farmer Elected Committeemen. He also served six years on the State Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service Committee, and held the post of State Executive Director of the Consolidated Farm Service Agency, now the Farm Service Agency, from 1993 to 1996.

Shortly after taking this job in Lincoln in 1993, Frank was hurt in an accident one weekend while back on the farm and he was run over by his tractor. The large wheel crushed him from toe to shoulder, as he was able to move his head just out of the way. He survived due to the softness of the ground from a rare western Nebraska rain, allowing him to sink into the soil somewhat, and he escaped with broken ribs, collapsed lungs, and extensive bruising.

He was always interested in finding new uses for Nebraska agricultural products. This interest led to serving as a member and Chairman of the Nebraska Gasohol Board, now the Nebraska Ethanol Board, from 1990-1993. He also served as an active member of the Nebraska Governor’s Task Force on Agriculture and Natural Resources Education and the group’s Executive Committee. He recognized the importance of soil and water and served eight years as a director on the North Platte Natural Resources District. He also was active in the Farmers Union and the Nebraska Water Resources Association.

Frank was elected to the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement in 1988 and received the Agriculture Council of Nebraska’s Leadership Award for 1981-82. He and Tootie received the first Scottsbluff Kiwanis Clubs “Farm Family Award,” the “Outstanding Contributions to Agriculture Award” from the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center and the “Public Service to Agriculture Award” from the Nebraska Agribusiness Club. And in 2016 he was selected to the Nebraska Hall of Agriculture Achievement.

Above all, Frank will be remembered by his family, friends and colleagues as a respected man of high character, integrity, and hard work. He is missed.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. Inurnment will follow at the Angora Cemetery. Those who wish, may donate in Frank’s name to Legacy of the Plains Museum, 2930 Old Oregon Trail, Gering, NE 69341 http://legacyoftheplains.org/support-us/make-a-donation/. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com