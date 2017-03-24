John Fredrick Cisler, 66, Stanton

John Fredrick Cisler, age 66 of Stanton, died Thursday March 23, 2017 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

He was born March 18, 1951 at Norfolk, Nebraska the son of William and Verna (Liefer) Cisler. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1969 and attended Norfolk Junior College. He spent another year attending college in South Dakota.

After schooling John worked for Bob Jolly on construction of the Alfalfa Mill located near Stanton and followed the company working out of Harvard, Nebraska until John experienced a serious train-auto accident, he spent several years recuperating, rehabilitating and training. After which he began his work in maintenance for Stanton Public School. On September 1, 1977 he began working in Maintenance department at Stanton County Courthouse and worked there until he retired on April 30 2016.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing in his earlier days and golfing later on. He was very involved with his church family at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton.

He is survived by his brother David Cisler and his wife Deborah Fisher of Gering, NE; 1 nephew David Keith Cisler of Littleton, CO; 1 Step nephew Daniel Fisher of Fort Collins, CO; and several cousins.

John is preceded in death by his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral Service Information:

Funeral Services: Faith Lutheran Church – Stanton

Date: Monday March 27, 2017 – 10:30 AM

Interment: Leigh Cemetery – Leigh, NE

Military Rites: none

Visitation : 3-8 P.M. Sunday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary – Stanton

Officiating: Reverend Timothy Booth

Music : Organist: Carol Whipple; Congregational Singing

Pallbearers: Russ Ehlers Bob Ehlers Dennis Kander Mike Unger Terry Wolverton Dennis Kment

Honorary Pallbearers : none