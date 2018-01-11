John G. Engstrom, 82, Scottsbluff

John G. Engstrom, 82, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A visitation will be held from 3 – 7 PM on Thursday, January 11, 2018, at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:30 PM. Funeral Services will be at 1:30 PM on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Faith Lutheran Church in Gering. Burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Donations are suggested to the family for a memorial designated at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

John was born on September 6, 1935 to Gus and Mollie (Schwartz) Engstrom in Morrill, Nebraska. He attended local schools and graduated from Morrill High School in 1953.

He met and married Ann (Merwin) on June 12, 1955 in Torrington, WY and celebrated 52 years together before her death in 2008. To this union four children were born. The family made their home in Gering.

John worked for Retail Credit Company as an insurance inspector and after retirement in 1985 he worked part time for Douglas Guardian.

John enjoyed pitching fast pitch softball for many years, coaching his children in softball and baseball and cheering on his grandchildren in their athletic activities. John and Ann loved traveling to see their children and grandchildren, as well as taking trips with his parents to various destinations and weekend camping and fishing trips.

John was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Gering.

Survivors include daughter Cathy (Fiancee Ron Wolf) Ehler, son Doug (Pam) Engstrom, and daughter Lisa (Scott) Hoffman, brothers Tom (JoAnn) and Bill (Harlean) Engstrom, grandchildren Mikayla (Jarrod Mansfield), Kelsy (Brad) Rising, Lisa Niegowski, Michael (Kaitlyn) Niegowski, Shawna Conn, Lance (Dezzare) Engstrom, Jacob Engstrom, Katelyn Hoffman, Andrew (Audrey) Hoffman, fifteen great-grandchildren, special uncle Bob Schwartz, sister-in-law Kay Ross, and brother-in-law Jim Merwin.

John is preceded in death by his parents, wife Ann, son Michael, grandsons Danial and Nathanial, daughter-in-law Cathy and son-in-law Kip.