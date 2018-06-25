John L. “Johnnie” Gray, 54, Scottsbluff

John L. Gray, known to many as Johnnie, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 22, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center at the age of 54.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the VFW in Gering. There will be no visitation, cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the family or MS Foundation. Friends may visit www.dugankramer.com to view Johnnie’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Johnnie was born in Rapid City, SD on July 2, 1963 to John R. Gray and Lois (Gross) Gray. He grew up and lived most of his young life in Rapid City before moving to this Panhandle area in 1981. Johnnie worked for his stepfather Vern Dobbs at D & M Diesel, where he began his career as a diesel mechanic. After Vern’s death, Johnnie owned and operated Universal Truck Service for 8 years. He sold the business and went to work for Inland Truck for 18 years, where he was employed at the time of his death.

Johnnie married his wife, Deidre (Ricketts) McDonald on October 27, 1989 in the Rapid City Chapel in the Hills. To this union, two daughters were born, Jordyn Lyndsey of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Karsyn Taylor of Scottsbluff.

Johnnie loved watching Nascar and was restoring his 1966 Chevy Nova with great expertise which he wasn’t given time to complete.

He took pride in everything he did. He was born with an amazing talent to be able to fix or repurpose anything and everything. He was a great friend to many and was always willing to lend a helping hand and pass on his expertise and knowledge to anyone who needed it. Johnnie was an amazing husband and father to his girls which he loved dearly.

Survivors include his wife DeD; daughters Jordyn and Karsyn; mother-in-law Shirley Watson; brother-in-law Steve Ricketts; nephews Zac and Zane Ricketts; numerous cousins and his two dogs Max and Ammo who were always by his side.

He was preceded in death by his father John R Gray, mother Lois Dobbs, stepfather Vern Dobbs, grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He will be truly missed by his family, friends and everyone that was fortunate enough to have known him.