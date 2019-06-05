John Piva, 89, Oshkosh

John Piva, 89, of Oshkosh passed away early Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh.

A reciting of the Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Oshkosh with a Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in John’s name can be made to the Oshkosh Public Library.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Piva family.