John Piva, 89, Oshkosh

June 5, 2019
January 11, 1930 - June 4, 2019

John Piva, 89, of Oshkosh passed away early Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh.

A reciting of the Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Oshkosh with a Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m.  Burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in John’s name can be made to the Oshkosh Public Library.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Piva family.

