John W. Stenmark, 72, Scottsbluff

John W. Steinmark, 72, of Scottsbluff, passed away at his home on Monday, April 24, 2017 with his family at his side.

John was born September 20, 1944 to Dave and Elsie (Eckhardt) Steinmark in Scottsbluff. He lived on a rural farm in Bayard with his parents and brother until they moved to Scottsbluff in 1955. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1962. John received a draftsmen’s degree from Denver Electronics Design Drafting School in 1963.

John married Sharon K. Hardin of Haig on October 6, 1963. They moved to Hayward, California where he was employed at Brody Meters and Valves. While in California he also attended Chabot College and worked at General Motors.

He enlisted in the US Army in 1966 and served his country in South East Asia from 1967-1968 during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1969, and he and his wife then made their home in Scottsbluff.

John was employed for 31 years with TCI Cablevision of Nebraska and retired as the Vice President of Operations in 2000. He was a long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he served on various boards. He enjoyed flying and served on the Airport Authority Board of the County of Scotts Bluff for many years. John also enjoyed fishing, camping and restoring old cars. The most important things in his life were his faith, his family and his friends

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sharon; his son, Trevor W. Steinmark (Stephanie) of Watkins, CO; daughter, Shelley K. Steinmark of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, John W. Steinmark, Jordyn N. Steinmark, Nathan C. James and Bridgette A. Locker; sister-in-law, Barbara Steinmark; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lynn and Charolette Hardin; one nephew; and two nieces.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; and his infant sister, Pamela.