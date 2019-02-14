Johnny A. Biberos, 95, Kimball

Johnny A. Biberos, 95 of Kimball, died at his home in Kimball on Monday, February 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kimball with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Burial will be in the Kimball Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m. with a Christian Wake to be held following visitation. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view

Johnny’s Tribute Wall and leave messages and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to Kyra’s Kisses, this is a charity that supplies toys to children that are dealing with emergency room situations. The services for Johnny have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Johnny Agilar Biberos was born in Adams, Iowa on April 14, 1923, the son of Jesus and Antonia (Agilar) Biberos. He moved with his family at a young age to Bridgeport and attended school there. He joined the Army Air Corp on March 27, 1943 and served his country during WWII in the 4th Fighter Squadron. He was honorably discharged on February 1, 1946. He moved back to Bridgeport and worked as a mechanic. Johnny was married to Jeanette Goodshield on February 19, 1946 in Bridgeport. They continued to live in Bridgeport until 1950 when they moved to Gurley and Johnny worked for Burlington Railroad. They moved to Kimball in 1960. He worked as a custodian for the Kimball Public Schools and later the Kimball Court House along with many other business in Kimball. He loved fishing, working as a mechanic, spending time in the garden and doing carpentry work. Johnny built many of the homes that the family lived in. He was talented and could play many instruments, he really enjoyed playing his guitar and singing. This was a gift that he shared with is family and friends.

Survivors include his children Teresa (Terry) Bunner of Gurley, NE., Bracilio Biberos of Kimball, NE., Albert (Geri) Biberos of Kimball, NE., Carlota Johnson of Wichita, KS., Jennifer (James) Fischer of Sidney, NE., Anita (Reed) Robinson of Kimball, NE., Juanita Biberos of Kimball, NE., Mario (Patti) Biberos, Sr. of Cheyenne, WY and Arnulfo (Sheryl) Biberos of Sidney, NE; brother Bud Waters of Pine Ridge, SD; sister-in-law Phyllis Biberos of Bridgeport, NE; 58 grandchildren, 68 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Ramon Biberos, brother Joe Biberos, sisters Mary Sabala and Elena Sabala, son-in-law Warren Johnson, daughter-in-law Joyce

Biberos 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.