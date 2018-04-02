Jon J. Smith, 70, Scottsbluff

Jon J. Smith, 70, of Scottsbluff, died Friday, March 30, 2018 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Father Vince Parsons officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-7 PM on Monday, April 2, 2018 with a Rosary recited at 7 PM both at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be sent to Festival of Hope, PO Box 377, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361. Online condolences may be left by visiting Jon’s Tribute Page at www.dugankramer.com

Jon Joseph Smith was born to Dorothea and Lee Smith in New London, Wisconsin, on August 18, 1947. Jon graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1965 and enrolled in the US Navy. He served off the coast of Vietnam on the USS Reeves as a 3rd Class Radarman until 1968. After leaving the Navy, he returned to Scottsbluff and wed Karen Hamlet of Mitchell on July 18, 1969. From this union came Michelle Rae, Ryan Dean and Gordia Lee.

Jon was a master hobbyist. He enjoyed training and breeding Labradors, building and flying radio control airplanes, built an observatory to house multiple telescopes and cameras used to photograph the heavens, hunting and fishing with his best friend and brother-in-law, Wayne Ferguson. His greatest joys included raising his children and he loved spending time teaching his grandchildren all the ways to enjoy life.

Jon took great pride in continuing and growing his family legacy, Webbers Furniture, one of the oldest family owned furniture stores in western Nebraska. He is known for treating his employees like family.

Jon is survived by his greatest love, wife Karen; children Michelle (Russell) Engstrom, Ryan(Michelle) Smith, and Gordia (Tori) Smith; seven grandchildren Myranda and Mykinzee Musfelt, Gage, Morgan and Ethan Smith, and MolliJane and MayLee Smith; brothers Bruce (Nancy)Smith, and Mark (Lorie)Smith; sister and brother in laws Joyce and Wayne Ferguson, Carol and Randy Markheim and Alyce and Frank Gabel; and numerous nieces and nephews.