Jonathan Edwin Mannering, 69, Gering

Jonathan Edwin Mannering, 69, of Gering, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Regional West Medical in Scottsbluff. His Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, Jun 14, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Gering with Reverend Richard Neugebauer officiating. Memorials may be given to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Jonathan was born March 4, 1950 at Dragerton, Utah to Arnold Edward and Elizabeth Gertrude (Demson) Gore. He attended elementary school in Uravan, Colorado, graduating from Nucla, Colorado high school at the age of 17. He enlisted on January 5, 1967 and served in the Marines during the Vietnam Conflict. He was shot, captured, and held as a Prisoner of War in Laos. He was awarded these citations: National Defense, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign, Purple Heart, Navy Achievement, Cross of Gallantry, Good Conduct, and Combat Action. He was honorably discharged on November 5, 1972. He received his Masters Degree in Business from the University of Denver following his discharge.

He moved to Scottsbluff in 1990 and worked for the Lockwood Corporation before starting his own accounting firm. He was united in marriage to Colleen R. Keller on May 24, 1996 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. The couple made their home in Gering.

Jonathan was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, loved writing and was a published author.

Jonathan is survived by his wife Colleen and various extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents and various extended family members.

Special thanks to the staff at Chimney Rock Villa and 3rd Floor at Regional West.