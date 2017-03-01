Jonathan L. Howton, 48, Dix

Jonathan L. Howton, 48, of Dix, died at Kimball Health Services on Saturday, February25, 2017. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Kimball Evangelical Free Church in Kimball with Pastor Hod Boltjes officiating.

Friends are asked to wear Nebraska Red for the celebration of life, in memory of Jon. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Jonathan’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences for the family. The services for Jonathan have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Jonathan Lee Howton was born in Sterling, Colorado on August 3, 1968, the son of Walter and Louise (Clark) Howton. He was raised in Dix and attended the Dix Schools, graduating in 1986. He attended Chadron State College and then worked with his father in construction. He started trucking for Clean Harbors. He then purchased his own truck hauling explosives for NEI and Federal Freight out of Texas. Jonathan later went to work for Kimball County as a heavy equipment operator. He loved playing pool, fishing and hunting. He was friends with everyone and was very soft spoken. His mom named him Jon because he was a gift from God and was known as a gentle giant. He enjoyed Nebraska football and the mountain man lifestyle. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his daughter Kaylynn Howton of Ringwood, OK; step daughters Victoria Younce of Ringwood, OK., and Corina Younce of Dix, NE; sister Claudia (Tim) Weinbender of Dix, NE; brothers Steven Howton of D ix, NE., Bill (Cheryl) Howton of Lake Minatare, NE., and Walter (Darlene) Howton of Scottsbluff, NE; 5 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marge Elliott and an infant brother.