Josef “Joe” Bayerl, 84, Banner County

Josef “Joe” Bayerl, 84, long time resident of Banner County, died Friday, October 5, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Gering Memorial Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Chaulk Creek Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be given to Skipper’s Cupboard 1530 7th Street Gering, NE 69341. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Joe was born August 9, 1934 in Germany. He and his brothers survived World War II and he was later sponsored by a Kansas couple at the age of 16 to immigrate to the United States. Joe served in the United States Marines and returned to Germany as a Translator and American Citizen. Joe had a pilot’s license and owned his own Cessna. He spent many hours flying over the Panhandle often taking family and friends. Joe met and later married Gwen Muhr on December 24, 1981. The couple spent 18 years traveling across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. He retired from driving truck in 1999 and later settled in Harrisburg. Joe loved meeting new people and had a way to make people laugh.

He is survived by his wife Gwen Bayerl, daughter Melody Holden of Galena, KS; step-daughters Teri Drake and Tina Rein of North Pole, Alaska; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and his kitten Uggie. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, a sister, and his step-son Tim Muhr.