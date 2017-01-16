Joseph Duane Walsh, 76, Gering

Joseph Duane Walsh, 76 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Friday, January 13, 2017 at his home.

His memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff with Father Mark Selvey officiating. His ashes will be interred in the church columbarium. At his request he was cremated and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joseph was born on October 16, 1940 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Joseph and Viola (Feckley) Walsh. He received his early education at Chalk Butte School in Sioux County and graduated from Torrington High School.

He married Joyce Steinhour on October 4, 1963 in Gering, Nebraska. He farmed the family farm north of Henry until they moved to Gering in 1986. Joseph also worked at Walmart for 16 years greeting customers.

Joseph was a member of the St. Francis Episcopal Church. He enjoyed cars. Joseph loved and enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was survived by his wife Joyce; daughter Elaine (Todd) Wilson, daughter Amy (Austin) Wertz and daughter Deb Bahmer; grandchildren Amanda (Jesse) Cornell and their children Hunter and Ty, Allison (Travis) Rickey and their children Rylee Hazen, Hailey and TJ Rickey, Todd Adam (Kylie) Wilson and their daughter Peyton Wilson, Taylor and Treven Wertz, Daphne Bahmer and her daughter Kairi Day, Emily Bahmer and Samantha Licklider; three brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.