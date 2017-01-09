Joseph Frank Dymak, 88

Joseph Frank Dymak passed away on his 88th birthday, January 6, 2017, at the Green House Homes at Mirasol in Loveland, Colorado.

Memorial services are pending in Loveland and will be announced when available.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh, Nebraska is assisting with arrangements.

Joe was born on January 6, 1929 to Joseph Frank and Marie (Tomsicek) Dymak in Omaha, Nebraska. He grew up in Omaha with sisters Marie and Theresa. Joe attended Bancroft Elementary School and graduated from South High School in 1946. He participated in the ROTC program and the school orchestra, playing the violin. Joe graduated with an engineering degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1950. He started with Safeway Stores as a clerk in 1948 and moved to the Omaha Division Office as a remodeling supervisor in 1951. He traveled extensively in Nebraska and Iowa to build and rebuild Safeway stores, and was promoted to Construction Superintendent and then Design and Construction Manager of the Kansas City Division in 1967. Upon his retirement in 1991 he was a Vice President and Property Director. Safeway honored his 43 year career by presenting him with a trip to Hawaii.

Joe met the love of his life, Dorothy Caroline Smith, while she was a visiting nurse for his grandfather, Mr. Frank Tomsicek. They were married on August 20, 1949 at Assumption Church in Omaha and celebrated over 67 happy years of marriage. They welcomed three sons and two daughters. Joe was very dedicated to his children’s activities and held leadership positions in the Cub and Boy Scouts and the PTA. He loved working outdoors, took many many camping trips with the scouts and with his family, and always had a home remodeling project in the works.

Upon his retirement, Joe and Dorothy moved to Ogallala, Nebraska to their home on Lake McConaughy. They enjoyed fishing and boating and loved their view and their home. There they hosted two family weddings and many reunions. They enjoyed many visits from friends and family members, and their home always had an “open” sign on the door. Joe and Dorothy continued to be adventurous and lived in Saudi Arabia from 1998-2000 while Joe was a construction project manager for a line of supermarkets. Together they traveled extensively, saw 48 of the 50 United States, Europe, Mexico, Jamaica, Norway, and their favorite of all – 15 fishing trips to Costa Rica. Their 50th wedding anniversary trip was featured on a televised fishing program hosted by their friend Harold Ensley. Joe loved celebrating holidays and birthdays with friends and family. His 80th birthday was hosted at his home and was attended by neighbors, friends, and relatives from near and far. Joe was the family “point and holler” man, and he supervised many projects around the house. He was always the one family members and friends called on for fix-it advice, and he had a ready ear for problems that only Dad could solve.

Joe was a wonderful husband, a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; and a caring and true friend and neighbor. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Dorothy and five children: Joseph Frank Dymak III and wife Kathleen, Kent Dymak and husband Ted Foss, Kathy Ann Houtchens and husband Mark, Mary Sue Dymak, and David Paul Dymak and wife Stacey.

He is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Kari Halseide and husband Anders, Demaris Losinski and husband Jesse, Christopher Quammen and wife Alyssa, Grace Dymak, Christina Dymak, Megan Davidson and husband Cameron, Amy Ramanadham and husband Mahesh, Melissa Novak and husband Chad, Erin Pade and husband Nicholas, Natascha Lampson, Tiffany Lampson, Alicia Lampson, Chelsey Hardy and husband Dallas, and granddaughter-in-law Kari Nicole Quammen.

He also delighted in knowing his 9 great-grandchildren: Evan Quammen, Anja and Kjerstin Halseide, Carter and Madyn Pade, Hadley and Rowan Novak, Blake Lampson, and Eryn Hardy.