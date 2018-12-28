Joy Pederson, 82, Mitchell

Joy Pedersen went to be with the Lord, December 24, 2018 at the age of 82. A celebration of her life will be held at 10am on Monday, December 31, 2018 at the Federated Church in Mitchell, NE with Reverend Dr. Charles Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at the Mitchell City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell from 2-4pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Joy’s honor can be made to the Federated Church or to the Make a Wish Foundation in her memory. Online condolences may be left by viewing Joy’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Joy was born May 30, 1936 at her grandparents’ home in Crookston, NE and moved with her parents, Joe and Louella (Stewart) Sokol to a farm out of Hemingford where she lived until the family moved to Valentine in 1947. She received her education in a country school in Hemingford and Valentine in grade/high school.

Joy married Vernon Pedersen July 19, 1953. They resided in Valentine until moving to Mitchell, NE May of 1967 when Vernon went to work with his dad in the carpentry business. Joy was Co-Owner of the Fashions Shoppe and she was the first woman president of the Mitchell Merchants. After 10 years, she sold her portion of the shop to her partner and worked for Baily’s Town & Country Market for over 15 years where she was a checker and a Front End Manager. She loved the work, but getting to see the customers and make many friends was her favorite.

At the age of 25, Joy accepted Christ as her personal savior and always tried to live her life as a loving, giving, and positive person. She always found the good in everyone. She served on the church board for over 40 year in several different capacities and taught Junior High and Adult Sunday School classes for many years. Joy was a member of the C.C. Circle of the Federated Church and was President for several years. She was always ready to help wherever needed.

Joy is survived by her husband Vernon; son Chris (Laura), daughter Beth (John); five grandchildren Cassidy (Scott), Trinity, Shianne, Danielle (Shawn), Jacob (Crystal); two great-grandchildren Hunter and Landri; three brothers and one sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters and 4 brothers.

Joy had a heart that knew no stranger and showed God’s love to everyone. Joy will be missed by many, but we rest assured that she is in heaven singing with the angels and watching over us.