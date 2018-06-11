Joyce Allen Frazey, 85, Mitchell

Joyce Allen Frazey, 85, died Saturday, June 9, 2018 at her home in Mitchell. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Anchor Baptist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dave Clement officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Mitchell City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.

Joyce was born January 28, 1933 in Mitchell, the daughter of Kenith H. and Luella J. (Smith) Lougee. Joyce was a lifelong resident of the valley.

Joyce spent her childhood in the Sheep Creek community of Sioux County and attended Chalk Butte School for her eight years of grade school education.

After being convicted by hearing God’s word that she was a lost sinner, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior following an evangelistic assembly conducted by the Gideon Organization at the Torrington High School in 1948.

She was an active member of the Independent Baptist Church of Morrill for 21 years, during which time she served as Sunday School Records Secretary and as cook and counselor for the summer Bible camps. Most recently she was an active member of Anchor Baptist Church of Scottsbluff where she served many years as church treasurer.

Joyce is survived by her sons, William E. “Bill” (Rita) Allen of Columbus, NE, David L. (Priscilla) Allen of Mitchell, Ronald K. (Terri) Allen of Scottsbluff, Thomas E. Allen of Morrill and Gerald J. “Jerry” (Jerri) Allen of Mitchell; 18 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 3 great, great grandchildren; niece, Elaine Hart of Mitchell; and nephew, Kenny Stiver of Mitchell.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Joseph M. Allen and James Frazey; and sister, Florence Stiver.