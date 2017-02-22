Joyce Elaine Fabricus, wife of Al and mother of Scott, Jodie and Holly, passed away in her sleep Sunday, February 19, 2017. Her funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff with Reverend Jeff Fiet officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials in Joyce’s name may be given in care of Make a Wish Foundation or the Panhandle Humane Society. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Joyce spent the greater (perhaps, greatest!) part of her life in Scottsbluff, doing things her way and with zeal. She did it right … or she didn’t do it at all.

Her husband was the foundation of her life; sharing fifty-two years of marriage, anchored by her love, strength and wisdom.

She respected and loved her family – parents, Joe and Daurine Baker; sister, Janice Belden and brother, Larry ‘Butch’ Baker – joyfully sharing many childhood memories in the latter years of her life.

She treasured her high school friends and co-cheerleaders – Charlene, Daughn, Georgia, Judy, Pam, Patti, and Sue … remaining close with them years after each married or moved away.

She wistfully spoke of the playing the piano with the Church Choir and happily reminisced about her love of the Jitterbug and the Twist.

She passionately sang along to nearly every Johnny Mathis song, and was a master at playing Gin Rummy – rarely doing more than showing genuine happiness if she won.

She fondly shared her appreciation for bowling – earning many trophies and awards along the way, and tried her hand at coaching softball to a slightly unruly group of pre-teen girls.

She lovingly stitched together many Halloween costumes, and never complained when her room-mother duties had her baking a couple dozen cupcakes for a classroom party the next day.

In addition to the many hats she wore, or regardless of the number of plates she was jugglung, she always found time to care for her family – which, for her, included those of the furry and four-legged variety – Puff, Reggie, E.T. and Rollie.

Mostly, though, she adored her grandchildren: Gina, DeArby, Jalynn, Alex and Dillon – each of them a gift and blessing that made her life better.

She touched many lives, and many lives touched her — too many to list now … but as a Grandmother she had a special love for her great-grandchildren; those she knew – Colter, Aubrey, Kambri, and Kaithan … and those she will meet in another time and place, Ainzley and Weslee. Their joy lifted her heart and gave her laughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Daurine, and sister Janice.

Her loss is immeasurable for those who love her, and who are left behind.

We say goodbye to her now, but not forever.