Joyce L. Johnston, 76, Scottsbluff

Joyce L. Johnston, age 76 of Scottsbluff, passed away on Saturday, August 25th, 2018 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no visitation.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will be on Friday, September 7th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, at 130217 Hwy 92 in Mitchell, Nebraska; Hosted by Gary & Camille Takuski and family. Memorials have been established to Zion Evangelical Church and Festival of Hope.

Joyce was born March 4th,1942, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to George and Mary (Kilthau) Becker. She was the youngest of three children and attended school at Lake Alice and graduated Scottsbluff High. On June 12th, 1960, she married Leo C. Johnston at the Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff. They lived in Grand Island and Denver, Colorado during their marriage. In 1974, they returned to Scottsbluff and purchased the Modern Cleaners in Mitchell, Nebraska. They operated it until selling the business in 1984. Joyce then joined Walmart where she held a variety of leadership positions. She worked at Walmart for 25 years until she retired.

Joyce was an active member of the Zion Evangelical Church and was very involved in Breast Cancer awareness and Festival of Hope. Joyce loved to travel and spend time with family. Many of her favorite memories were attending her grandchildren’s graduations, sport events and school activities. She loved spending the holidays in Colorado with her son Leo and his family. Joyce was a loving wife, mom, grandma and friend and touched so many.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Leo S. and Rhonda Johnston of Montgomery, Texas; grandson, Juston Johnston of Denver, Colorado ; granddaughter, Jacee Johnston of Woodlands, Texas; sister, Gari (Clifford) Robinson of Spring, Texas; brother, Norman (Ethel) Becker of Kent, Washington; sister-in-law Barbara (Keith) Rice of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother-in-law Clifford (Connie) Johnston of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Brother-in-law Duane (Lori) Johnston of Nebraska City, Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leo C. Johnston (the love of her life), her loving parents George and Mary Becker.