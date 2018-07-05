Joyce L. Stephens Lauer, 81, Alliance

Joyce L. Stephens Lauer, 81, passed away Monday, July 2, 2018 at her home in Alliance.

She was born on January 7, 1937 in Hemingford, Nebraska to Walter and Janis (Buess) Stephens. On October 19, 1957 she was united in marriage to Francis H. Lauer at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance.

Joyce worked for many years as an LPN in geriatric care at St. Joseph’s Gerontology Center and Highland Park Care Center. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, cooking and baking, and spent countless hours at her easel painting oil and acrylic nature scenes of mountains and her beloved Nebraska Sandhills.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Lauer and Natalie (Dale)Collins of Alliance, Laura Simpson of Scottsbluff, Valerie (Joel) Frank of Chinook, MT and Jennifer (Bob) Bragg of York, PA, her grandchildren, Matthew Collins, Jacob Collins, Devan Collins, Jessica Heil, Joshua Frank, Zachary Simpson, Kristina Joplin, Alex Simpson and Rachel Bragg and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Julie Nepper and Linda Nepper of Alliance and Marla Smith of Fort Collins, CO .

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, her brother, Wally Stephens, and her sister, Melody Heitz. Her special friend, Aleck Vera also preceded her in death.

Memorial services will be Saturday, July 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. A wake service will be Friday, July 6 at 7:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel. Memorials may be sent in care of the family to 1612 Emerson Ave., Alliance, NE 69301.