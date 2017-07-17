Judith Clifton, 73, rural Bayard

Judith Clifton, 73, of rural Bayard, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at her home with her loving husband by her side. Her memorial service will be held at noon, July 22, 2017 at the primitive rendezvous site near Chadron. Cremation has taken place and there is no visitation. Memorials in Judith’s honor may be made in care of the family. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Judith grew up along the Mississippi River because her father was a river boat captain. The family moved to the East coast when Judith was in her early teens where she fell in love with horses. She spent her days riding and practicing with the US equestrian team. She rode and jumped horses for several years where she earned the world record for high jump on a horse. When she was in her early 20s she moved to Texas where she became a Houston police officer. She moved to Colorado in her mid 20s where she worked for the Chevrolet parts factory. She had one daughter, Jadah Morrison. She met her husband, Chet, while working for Chevrolet. They were married August 2, 1975. Chet and Judith raised Chet’s two children, Pamela and Craig. They worked hard all their lives and were able to retire and enjoy every day they spent together. Weeks were spent taking care of the animals and the farm. Weekends were spent at one primitive rendezvous or another. Judith was a big part of the black powder community. Chet and Judith traveled all over the world enjoying life and each other.

She is survived by her husband, Chester Clifton, children, Pamela Lawson and Craig Clifton, and Jadah Morrison, grandchildren, Cody Lawson, Mathew Haberer, Nathan Lawson, Taylor Clifton, Logan Bennett, Kyrie Bennett, and Michael Morrison and eight great-grandchildren.

Judith was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, her mother Alice Wheeler Bishop, and her father John Bishop.

A celebration of life will be held at the primitive rendezvous site near Chadron, NE. If you would like to attend and do not know where the site is located you can meet at the Museum of the Fur Trade at 11:30am. You may follow or be shuttled to the site. There will be a pot luck lunch after the service. Please bring black powder rifles for buck skinners salute. For more information please email chetclifton0@gmail.com or call 308-631-2827.