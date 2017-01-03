Judith “Judy” Ann Yost, 79, Scottsbluff

Judith “Judy” Ann Yost, 79 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Selected Specialty Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Her memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 2:00pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastors Garry Schick and Andrew Griess officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be given to the Zion Evangelical Church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Judy was born on August 2, 1937 in Minatare, Nebraska to John George and Lillian (Drumheller) Nuss. She graduated from the Minatare High School in 1955. She married Roger Yost on August 5, 1956 at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Congregational Church and Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff.

Judy was an avid Husker fan, loved to cook, collect recipes, attending her children and grandchildren activities and doting over her grandchildren. She loved her family and will be missed.

Survivors include her husband Roger Yost; daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Paul Krantz of Lincoln; son and daughter-in-law Doug and Kari Yost of Scottsbluff; grandchildren Morgan and Kyle Wallace of Scottsbluff, Parker Yost of Scottsbluff and Hilary Krantz and fiancé Ryan Coufal of Omaha; brother and sister-in-law Jack and Christine Nuss of Sacramento, CA; sister Pamela K Carsey of Spokane, WA and nephew Scott Carsey and several nieces.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents John George and Lillian Drumheller Nuss, grandparents Pete and Katie Drumheller and John George and Katherine Koch Nuss.