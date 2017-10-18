Judith Kay Golder, 79, Alliance

Judith Kay Golder, 79, of Alliance, Nebraska went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Alliance. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral services for Judith will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 10am at the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Alliance, Nebraska with Pastor Martin Schnare officiating. Burial to follow on Sunday, October 22, 2017 in Clarks, NE.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com. In honor of Judy’s giving nature, the family wishes that donations be made to the American Heart Association.

Judy Golder was born on November 9, 1937 to LeRoy and Joann (Kline) Huskamp in Fort Wayne, Iowa. Judy had one sibling growing up, her sister LaVon. She graduated from Blue Earth high school and on June 9, 1957 she married the love of her life, Keith Golder in Blue Earth, MN. Together they made their home in Sidney, NE and raised their two children: Dwight and Nadine. She put God and her family above all else.

She was a very giving person and loved to make things, and do her crossword puzzles. She liked to crochet baby blankets, make Christmas stockings, and small yarn crosses. Judy will be remembered for giving out her handmade pocket crosses to strangers and friends alike. She would give crosses in my pocket to anyone she felt needed one, which was usually every time she would go out. She was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church in San Benito, TX for many years.

Survivors include her son, Dwight (Deb) Golder, daughter Nadine (Darrell) Dunn, grandchildren John, Rachel, Daniel, Relina, and Andrew, and 11 great-grandchildren, sister LaVon (Tom) Rippentrop, aunt Della Riley, and several nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Joann Huskamp, and her husband Keith Golder.