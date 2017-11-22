Julia Elaine Dukesherer “Momo”, 88, Scottsbluff

Julia Elaine Dukesherer “Momo”, 88, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehab. Her funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM Central Time on Monday, November 27, 2017 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island, Nebraska with burial to follow at the Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island. There will be no visitation. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left by visiting her Tribute Page at www.dugankramer.com

Julia was born December 6, 1928 at Aurora, Nebraska to Carl and Mabel (Bigger) Obermeier. She received her education at Harvard, Nebraska. Julia was united in marriage to Melvin Lewis Dukesherer and the couple made their home in the Harvard area until moving to California in 1965. Melvin died suddenly in 1970 and Julia continued to make her home in California until moving to Scottsbluff in the Fall of 2016.

Julia liked to craft, make dolls, and crochet several items for family and close friends. She was a good mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.

Julia is survived by her son Dennis (Brenda) Dukesherer of Bayard; daughters Phyllis (Mario) Schillace of Scottsbluff and Sara Gerlach of Oakley, CA; brothers Donald (Marcella) Obermeier of Giltner, NE and Joe Obermeier of Grand Island, NE; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law Roy Gerlach, granddaughter Theresa Dukesherer, grandson Joey Gerlach, sister Doris Lange, and sister-in-law Dixie Obermeier.