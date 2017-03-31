Julie A. Negret, 52, Scottsbluff

Julie A. Negret, 52, of Scottsbluff, died Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. Memorials may be directed to the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Julie was born August 22, 1964 in Scottsbluff. Julie spent the majority of her life in Scottsbluff where she studied and became a nurse, met and married her husband Curtis, and where they welcomed their only son, Sam, into the world. While she was faced with challenges in life, she drew strength from her strong faith and family.

Julie was a loving mother and would often spend her weekends helping Sam with his school work. She enjoyed writing poetry and had a number of charities she like to contribute to.

She is survived by her son, Samuel; father, Jim; and brother, Chris.

Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Negret; and Mother, Jodel Bohl.