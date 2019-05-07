Julie Hardin, 65, Mitchell

Juli Hardin, 65 of Mitchell, Nebraska passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will Sunday from 3-7 at Gering Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Juli was born on February 14, 1954 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Keith and Myrt (Sandberg) Hulbert. She was raised in Gering, graduating with the class of 1972. She graduated from Chadron State College majoring in interior design, home economics.

On June 2, 1973, Juli was united in marriage to Wesley K Hardin at Faith Lutheran Church in Gering. The couple farmed in the Mitchell Valley area. She worked at The Oak Gallery in Scottsbluff for 10 years and the last 20 years at Regional West Medical Center most recently in the lab.

She was a member of Monument Bible Church. She was an avid supporter of her kids and grandkids, 4-H, school penni carnivals, where she was known for her elaborately decorated cakes.

She was at all sporting events for her kids, even after high school. She loved growing flowers and worked tirelessly in her gardens. Juli enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Juli is survived by her husband Wes of Mitchell; children Eric of Gering, Kory (Frances) of Kearney, Melissa (Jared) Reich of Kimball, Brad (Andrea) of Grand Island; grandchildren Dalle, Jaela, Tellsen, Peyton, Kartor, Alexandra, Kyndal, Jace, Addison, Charolette and Margaret.

Juli was preceded in death by her father.