June (Boyd) Williams, 89, Gering

June (Boyd) Williams, 89, of Gering, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at The Residency in Scottsbluff. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with Pastor Joe Petersen officiating. Cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. Memorials may be made to WestWay Christian Church or Festival of Hope.

June was born February 19, 1930 in Morrill to John and Edith (Stevens) Boyd. She graduated from Morrill High School in 1948 and then attended Scottsbluff Junior College.

June married Maurice D. Williams in Las Vegas on May 28, 1976.

She worked as an office manager for K.N. Gas Co. for 34 years. June retired in 1992 and then began working in the Scotts Bluff County Clerk’s office where she was employed for ten years.

June was a member of WestWay Christian Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening and tending to her flowers. She collected Precious Moments keepsakes throughout the years.

Survivors include her sister, Dorothy (Oliver) Layton of Gering; and nephews, Robert (Nancy) Plummer of Mitchell, Ron (Joleen) Schreiner of Lyman and Steven Layton of Littleton, CO.

June was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice; brothers, Charles and John Boyd; and sisters, Waleska Walker, Nellie Plummer, Evelyn Boyd and Tessa Schreiner.