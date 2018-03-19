June E. Dittenber, 93, Sidney

June E. Dittenber, 93, of Sidney, formerly of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Sidney Regional Medical Center Extended Care. Her funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, March 19, 2018 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with Pastor Bud Gillespie officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Memorials in June’s name may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com

June Ellen Deines was born June 20, 1924 in Scottsbluff, NE to John and Mary Margaret Bauer Deines. She grew up with her brothers and sisters in the rural area of Mitchell and Morrill. She was the 10th child born of 13 children. She attended Plainview Grade School and Liberty High School near Morrill, NE. She left school to assist with the care of her sister, Emma.

She married Ted Dittenber on November 23, 1942 at Gering, NE. From this union, 3 daughters were born. Ted and June farmed in the Mitchell and Morrill areas, then moved to Mitchell in the early 1990’s. Ted died September 23, 1993. Following his death, she resided in her home until 2013, when she then moved in with her daughter, Laura. She then entered Golden Living Center in Sidney, NE and then moved to Sidney Regional Medical Center – Extended Care.

June was well-known for her beautiful flower gardens and wonderful cooking. No one made better fried chicken with gravy and glace. She always had an open home and place at the table for anyone. Some of her best memories were of the times she had her four grandchildren stay with her. She also had the opportunity to have great-grandchildren stay with her at her home. She will never be forgotten as Grandma and Nana. She was a member of the Immanuel Church of Christ in Lyman, Ne and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mitchell, Ne.

June is survived by her daughters Cathy Dittenber, Laura Rowan, and Barbara (Monte) Chlopek; Grandchildren Rebeka Rowan, Lacey (Patrick) O’Hare, Joel Rowan, and Brittany (Nick) Lease; Great-Grandchildren Mayson Rowan, Hunter Rowan Borges, Taylor Borges, Logan Borges and Aly Lease.

June was proceeded in death by her parents; husband Ted; son-in-law Bob Rowan; sisters Lydia, Emma, Audree, Freida, Helen, Mary and Ruth; brothers John, Walter, Vic, Art, and Jim. Also proceeding June in death were Ted’s siblings Hank, Emma, Marie, Margaret, Amelia, Herman, Freda, and Bertha.