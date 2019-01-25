June Tolstedt, 87 Alliance

June Tolstedt, 87, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her children.

She was born on January 13, 1932 in Alliance to John and Alice Herman. Alice passed away when June was 10 days old and John died in a horse accident 6 years later. She was adopted as an infant by Jake and Emma Herman. They were the only parents she knew and loved. They provided her with love and devotion and always wanted the best for her.

June attended a one-room school in Sheridan County until high school. She completed 8 grades in 6 years entering high school in Alliance at age 12 and graduating in 1948. She married Keith Tolstedt on January 1, 1949. They spent the next 46 years on the farm raising 7 children, Steven, Susan, Michael, Gina, Kim, Mark and Lance.

June was an only child and didn’t like the loneliness of ranch life with no siblings and she welcomed each child of her own.

She was a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church. She served 2 terms as Deacon and helped with other activities after moving into Alliance in 1994. Her favorite pastimes were visits with her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, Jigsaw puzzles, reading newspapers and watching her favorite TV shows. She also enjoyed taking care of her two cats, Stanley and Frieda.

She is survived by her children, Steve Tolstedt of Alliance, Susan (Tim) Maxcy of Gering, Michael (Barbara) Tolstedt of Alliance, Gina Tolstedt of Omaha, Kim (Mike) Wills Alliance, Mark (Jill) Tolstedt of Dakota City, NE and Lance (Tracy) Tolstedt of Gilbert, AZ. She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Jay Kim officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, from 1-7 p.m. with the family being present from 5-7 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 396, Alliance, NE 69301 or to P.A.W.S. (Providing Animals With Shelter), P.O. Box 117, Alliance, NE 69301.