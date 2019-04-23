Kady (Bernice) Anne Crago, 64, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19 in her home with her sisters by her side. Her celebration of life will be held at the Rock Church in Scottsbluff at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 25. Inurnment will take place in Lander, WY at a later date.

She was born in Butte, Montana on July 27, 1954 to her beloved mother Marion (Parker) Kell and Richard P. Crago. She grew up in the Shoshoni/Lander, WY area and graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1973 while living with her special Aunt Shirley. She married Dale Kenney on January 13, 1973, and they had four children, Benjamin, Phillip, Abraham and Dessa.

First and foremost, Kady loved her family. She treasured her children and embraced every moment she spent with them as a full-time mom while they were small and later as they grew into the beautiful and thoughtful adults they’ve become. She loved becoming a mother-in-law, Grandma and Nali, and she showered her grandchildren with the same love she felt from her Grandma June.

Kady later lived in Benzie County, Michigan where she married Richard James Knudsen and added four step-children to her family. She eventually moved with her daughter to western Nebraska where she lived until the time of her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant son, Phillip, and her brother, Richard A. Crago.

Kady will be missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Alecia Kenney and their children Skylar and Benny of Interlochen, MI; her son and daughter-in-law, Abe and Dee Kenney and their daughter Kohanna of Lander, WY; and her daughter and son-in-law Dessa and Kevin Lewis and their daughters Katherine and Elizabeth, of Morrill, NE; her step-children Anita (Jack) Mosher, Nadine (Shawn) Morrison, Scott (Pam) Knudsen, and Sean Knudsen and their families. She is also survived by her sisters Sherry (Ron) Kaiser and Jackie (Paul) Jacobsen, her aunts Shirley Bryngelson and Gay Humphrey, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom will love her forever.

She emerged victorious in her battle with cancer. Cancer never wins.