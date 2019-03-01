Kaleb Matthew Staman, 15, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his home.



Kaleb was born January 24, 2004 to Tina Staman at RWMC in Scottsbluff. He attended school at Lake Minatare, Gering and Banner County. Due to Kaleb’s mother’s employment they would live in Colorado, Washington, Arizona, Nevada and Montana. Most recently they moved to Zahl, ND where Kaleb was attending the 9th grade at Grenora.



Kaleb was an avid target shooter, animal lover and photographer. He had an amazing smile and always had a positive thought for his mom every day. Of course, he was still a boy who loved to play video games with his friends.



Kaleb recently developed a love for semi-trucks and fortunately his friends Ben Echevarria and Chandler Barber could show him everything he needed to know. Kaleb also enjoyed homemade food and there was never a leftover. Most of all, Kaleb loved his family and friends.



Kaleb being raised by his mom, they had an inseparable relationship together. Kaleb was and will always be his mom’s world.



Kaleb is survived by his mother, Tina; his sister Katelynn (Kyle) Debus; nephew Lincoln Debus; grandparents Kathy Anderson and Tyler Staman; Uncle Hap and Aunt Joyce Staman; Uncle Tim and Aunt Tekla Naab and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating, processing to the West Lawn Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be Thursday at the chapel from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Online tributes and stories may be left at www.geringchapel.com.