Karen Charlene Robinson of Mitchell, Nebraska, was born on the 4th of September, 1952, to Fred and Donna (Miller) Sessler. She graduated from high school in Mitchell. In 1979, Karen married Ronald Robinson in Palmyra, Wisconsin, and would later return to Wisconsin where they would make their home in Tomah. Karen found her way back to Mitchell in 1999, where she lived until her death on the 13th of April.

As an in home care giver working for the Aging Office, Karen placed everyone else’s needs before her own. She also worked at Graymor Manor and the Mitchell Care Center as a CNA.

Karen attended The Rock Church in Scottsbluff, and enjoyed quilting. Additionally, she adored spoiling her dogs.

She is survived by sisters Faye Splichal (Calvin) of Scottsbluff and JoAnn Roe (Rick) of Texas. Ron Robinson and their son, Ross Robinson, live in Panama City, Florida. She will be missed by many clients and friends.

Karen is preceded in death by her infant son, Ryan Robinson, as well as her parents, Fred and Donna Sessler, and grandparents.

A memorial gathering will take place on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Mitchell City Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Panhandle Humane Society or the American Heart Association. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com