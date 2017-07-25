Karen J. Schneider, 81, Gering

Karen J. Schneider, 81, of Gering, died of a heart attack on July 21, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Seventh Day Adventist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ken Maldonado officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Karen was born May 24, 1936 at Alliance, Nebraska to Calvin A. and June (Snow) Hucke. She graduated from Platte Valley Academy in Grand Island, Nebraska and received her nursing diploma at Hinsdale, Illinois. Karen was united in marriage to Dean Schneider on July 28, 1963 at Hemingford, NE. To this union, three children were born: Brenda, Renee, and Terry. The family made their home in Ashland, NE before moving to Gering in 1978.

Karen worked at various places as a staff RN Charge Nurse including local hospitals and nursing facilities. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Scottsbluff.

Karen is survived by her husband Dean; daughter Renee Alvarez; son Terry Schneider; son-in-law Robert Leever; 3 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Brenda Leever, and a brother Charles Hucke.